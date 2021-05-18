EY Study: More than half of employees globally would quit their jobs if not provided post-pandemic flexibility



EY Study: More than half of employees globally would quit their jobs if not provided post-pandemic flexibility.

Nine in ten employees want flexibility in where and when they work. Given the choice, more than half of employee respondents (54%) would choose flexibility in when they work. By comparison, 40% want flexibility in where they work, according to the EY 2021 Work Reimagined Employee Survey. This (...)