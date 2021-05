BestJobs Raises EUR3.4M In Private Placement Of Bonds Closed Early By Tradeville

BestJobs Raises EUR3.4M In Private Placement Of Bonds Closed Early By Tradeville. BestJobs Recrutare SA, the company that manages job recruitment platform BestJobs, has raised EUR3.4 million from stock market investors following a private placement of bonds closed early at the beginning of the week by brokerage firm (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]