Patria Bank Switches to Profit in 1Q/2021 from 1Q/2020 Loss

Patria Bank Switches to Profit in 1Q/2021 from 1Q/2020 Loss. Lender Patria Bank (PBK.RO), held by private equity fund Emerging Europe Accession Fund (EEAF), on Tuesday reported a net profit of RON453,000 for the first quarter of 2021, from a loss of RON2.4 million in the same period last