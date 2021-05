Foreign Investors Council Sees Romania’s 2021 Economic Growth Above European Average

Foreign Investors Council Sees Romania’s 2021 Economic Growth Above European Average. The Foreign Investors Council (FIC), an organization that brings together over 120 multinational companies, said Romania’s economic growth in 2021 would exceed the European average, which will also translate in the coming period in enhanced investment (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]