Life is Hard Signs Contract To Acquire 100% Of Innobyte Shares; Deal Estimated At RON9.1M

Life is Hard Signs Contract To Acquire 100% Of Innobyte Shares; Deal Estimated At RON9.1M. Software solutions provider Life is Hard (LIH.RO), which is listed on the AeRo market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, has signed a contract to acquire 100% of the shares of Innobyte Solutions – one of the leading players on the Romanian ecommerce (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]