ForMin Aurescu salutes the extension of one more year for the Romanian presidency mandate in the Community of Democracies



ForMin Aurescu salutes the extension of one more year for the Romanian presidency mandate in the Community of Democracies.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs (MAE), Bogdan Aurescu, salutes the extension of one more year – until September 2022 – for the Romanian presidency mandate in the Community of Democracies, mentioning that the decision represents “recognition of credibility and authentic commitment of Romania in the (...)