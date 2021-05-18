 
President Iohannis: Decreased pandemic intensity may create false sense of security in unvaccinated people
President Klaus Iohannis said on Tuesday that the declining intensity of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic could create a “false sense of security” in the unvaccinated people, insisting on the need to immunise a significant percentage of the population. “The short-term goal of the vaccination campaign (...)

Teleperformance Romania Targets Investments Of RON3.6M In 2021 Outsourcing services company Teleperformance Romania has earmarked an investment budget of RON3.6 million for 2021, 14% higher than the investment budget of over RON3.14 million for 2020, which was nearly 58% higher than the budget for (...)

Q1 2021: EU downturn, German engine seized, disappointing GDP in Poland and growth in Romania and Bulgaria By Constantin Radut Today, Eurostat released significant figures for the EU's economic situation. This is a little encouraging, especially since most developed economies have not recovered after the 2020 pandemic year. The most worrying situation is in Germany, a country that sees a decrease (...)

Grup Feroviar Roman, Part Of Grampet Group, Ends 2020 With 5% Lower Turnover, Of RON692M Railway freight transporter Grup Feroviar Roman (GFR), the main company of freight railway group Grampet and the largest private railway operator in Romania, registered a turnover of RON692 million in 2020, down 5% on the year, per company (...)

Romcab Switches To RON6.1M Net Profit In 1Q/2021 Vs RON11.4M Loss In Year-Earlier Period Romanian fiber optic cable producer Romcab Targu Mures (MCAB.RO) registered a net profit of RON6.1 million in the first quarter of 2021, compared with a loss of RON11.4 million in the same period in 2020.

E.ON's Delgaz Grid Targets RON612M Investments In Distribution Infrastructure Upgrades Delgaz Grid, German utility group E.ON's natural gas and electricity distribution company in Romania, said it would invest RON612 million (EUR126 million) in 2021, in modernizing and extending the natural gas and electricity distribution (...)

Prefera Foods Seeks To Trade Bonds On Bucharest Stock Exchange Canned foods manufacturer Prefera Foods, held by entrepreneur Raul Ciurtin, plans to trade trade bonds on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, according to Zoarul Financiar.

Life is Hard Signs Contract To Acquire 100% Of Innobyte Shares; Deal Estimated At RON9.1M Software solutions provider Life is Hard (LIH.RO), which is listed on the AeRo market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, has signed a contract to acquire 100% of the shares of Innobyte Solutions – one of the leading players on the Romanian ecommerce (...)

 


