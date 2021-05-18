President Iohannis: Decreased pandemic intensity may create false sense of security in unvaccinated people
May 18, 2021
President Klaus Iohannis said on Tuesday that the declining intensity of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic could create a “false sense of security” in the unvaccinated people, insisting on the need to immunise a significant percentage of the population. “The short-term goal of the vaccination campaign (...)
