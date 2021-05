VIG Underwritings in Romania Grow 16% in 1Q, to EUR146.2M

VIG Underwritings in Romania Grow 16% in 1Q, to EUR146.2M. Insurer Vienna Insurance Group (VIG), which operates in Romania via Omniasig, Asirom and BCR Asigurari de Viata, reported gross underwritings of EUR146.2 million on the local market in the first quarter of 2021, up 16.1% on the (...)