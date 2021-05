Cora Sales Shrink 5.5% to RON1.6B in 2020

Cora Sales Shrink 5.5% to RON1.6B in 2020. Retail chain Cora ended last year with RON1.6 billion sales, 5.5% lower than in 2019, ZF has calculated from publicly available data. The decline came amid the pandemic but as ZF found, Cora was the only modern grocery retailer to see sales shrink in (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]