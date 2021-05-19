The American Company Coherent Solutions opens a research and development center in Romania and plans to hire over 150 software specialists



Over 30 specialists will be recruited for the Romanian office by the end of the year The Bucharest office is located in the Aviatorilor area, in Bucharest By 2023, the Coherent Solutions Romania team will reach over 150 specialists The Coherent Solutions Romania team will be led by Alina (...)