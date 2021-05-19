Viorica Dancila hired as a consultant with Green Economy Department of central bank. Reactions

Viorica Dancila hired as a consultant with Green Economy Department of central bank. Reactions. Viorica Dancila was hired as a consultant in the Green Economy Department, and Mircea Pascu will be one of the consultants to deal with geopolitics, strategy consultant at the National Bank of Romania, Adrian Vasilescu told AGERPRES on Tuesday. “Mrs. Dancila is hired as a consultant with the (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]