PNL’s Orban: Electing new Ombudsman by the end of parliamentary session is coalition’s objective

PNL’s Orban: Electing new Ombudsman by the end of parliamentary session is coalition’s objective. Speaker of the Deputies’ Chamber, PNL (National Liberal Party) leader Ludovic Orban, says the governing coalition’s objective is to have a new Ombudsman elected by the end of the parliamentary session. He also said that there has been no decision made yet at the level of the coalition regarding (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]