More than 75,000 Romanian children have one or both parents working abroad
May 19, 2021
A total of 75,136 children in Romania had at least one parent working abroad at the end of 2020, according to official statistics quoted by the Save the Children Romania organization. This figure includes only children in the records of public social services. According to the same source, (...)
