Bitcoin’s history with institutional investors (press release)

Bitcoin’s history with institutional investors (press release). 2017 saw a huge boom in the bitcoin market, but a subsequent crash in 2018 caused many to come to come to the conclusion that it was just a passing trend. The main culprits were identified as Bitcoin whales, individuals or entities that “hold” large bitcoin sums. Just by moving around their (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]