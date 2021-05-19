GCS: Romania’s COVID-19 daily case count rises by 707 after over 31,500 tests in last 24 hrs

As many as 707 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been recorded in the past 24 hours, out of more than 31,500 tests being carried out, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Wednesday. These are cases that have not previously had a positive test, the source said.... (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]