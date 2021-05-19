Senate Committee chairman Corlatean meets Ambassador Saranga: There is concern in Romania with the innocent civilian population on both Israeli and Palestinian sides



Senate Committee chairman Corlatean meets Ambassador Saranga: There is concern in Romania with the innocent civilian population on both Israeli and Palestinian sides.

The Romanian Senate’s Foreign Policy Committee strongly condemn the missile attacks against the state of Israel by the terrorist organisation Hamas and other terrorist organisations, committee chairman Titus Corlatean said on Tuesday after a meeting with Israeli Ambassador David Saranga. The (...)