 
Romaniapress.com

May 19, 2021

COVID-19 death toll rises by 54 to 29,716 in past 24 hours
May 19, 2021

COVID-19 death toll rises by 54 to 29,716 in past 24 hours.

A number of 54 persons - 30 men and 24 women - infected with SARS-CoV-2 have died in the past 24 hours, according to data sent, on Wednesday, by the Strategic Communication Group (GCS). One death was recorded in the 40-49 years old category, four in the 50-59 years old category, 13 in the 60-69 years old category, 19 in the 70-79 years old category, and 17 in the over 80 years old category. According to the GCS, 53 of the deaths were recorded in patients presenting no comorbidities, while one patient did not present comorbidities. In total, 29,716 persons diagnosed with SARS-CoV-2 infection have died in Romania. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 190 Romanian citizens abroad which contracted COVID-19 have deceased as well. AGERPRES (RO - author: Petroniu Craiu, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Razvan-Adrian Pandea, editor: Simona Iacob)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

RO president appoints nine ambassadors President Klaus Iohannis signed on May 19 the accreditation decrees for nine Romanian ambassadors. Among them is Emil Hurezeanu, Romania’s former ambassador to Germany, who takes up the post of ambassador to Austria. Marius Cristian Bădescu was appointed ambassador to the Kingdom of Norway, (...)

Actor Ion Dichiseanu dies Actor Ion Dichiseanu died on Thursday at the Floreasca Emergency Hospital. "He died today around 14:00 in our hospital. He has been hospitalized for about three months," the spokesman of the medical unit, Bogdan Oprita, told AGERPRES. AGERPRES (RO - author: Roberto Stan, editor: Mihai (...)

Alukonigstahl Romania 2020 Turnover Down 10% YoY To RON100.5M Alukönigstahl Romania, the local division of aluminium systems producer Austria’s Alukönigstahl, on Thursday said it ended 2020 with a turnover of RON100.5 million (EUR21.5 million), down 10% from 2019, and a net profit of RON14.5 million, from RON16.5 million in 2019, per finance ministry (...)

Bucharest, Cluj County rank first in terms of people vaccinated against COVID Bucharest with 36.05% and Cluj County with 33.17% are on the first places in terms of people vaccinated against COVID with at least one dose, the National Vaccination Platform, which presents a situation of the immunized population until Thursday at 12.00, informed on Facebook. On the next (...)

Romania Rejects All Bids for June 2026 Bonds Romania's finance ministry on Thursday rejected all bids for treasury bonds maturing in June 2026 on low demand, central bank data showed.

CNCAV: 128,400 doses of Moderna vaccine to reach Romania on Friday A number of 128,400 doses of the Moderna vaccine will arrive on Friday at the National Medical-Military Institute for Research-Development "Cantacuzino," informs the National Coordinating Committee for Activities Regarding Vaccination against COVID-19. According to the same source, (...)

First 24 centres to administer Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine in Romania to open in 19 counties, Bucharest The first 24 centres to administer in Romania the one-shot COVID-19 vaccine developed by Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) will be available in 19 counties and in Bucharest City, and another 20 of them will open at several hospitals nationwide, senior official with the Health Ministry Andrei (...)

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |