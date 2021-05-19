Ombudsman report finds police numbers insufficient, training issues

Ombudsman report finds police numbers insufficient, training issues. Police numbers are "insufficient" and there are issues with police personnel training, Ombudsperson Renate Weber declared on Wednesday on the occasion of the release of the institution's special report on the Romanian Police General Inspectorate's personnel deficit and its logistic equipment. "We found that there are actually not enough police officers, and there are obvious issues with their training. Depending on the victim categories, training should be specific to each such situation type, and we also tackled issues with the equipment available or rather unavailable to them," Weber explained. According to the report, the answers of the County Police Inspectorates reveal that most of them face staff shortage and undersizing of precinct crews, which affect either their activities with the public, or the optimum maintenance of public order and safety. The staff shortage is often due to objective causes, such as retirement, relocations, secondments. The number of requests for relocation to the home counties is particularly high, as most employed police officers hail from other parts of the country and want to return home or to a place they consider to have better prospects. Deputy Ombudsman Mircea Criste explained that the "deficient" logistical equipment of the Romanian Police is likely to affect its activity. The report also sets forth a number of improvement proposals, such as the extension of the scope of the provision of Law No. 360/2002 according to which the work relationship of the person who acquires the status of police officer by re-employment, direct employment or transfer to cannot be changed for at least two years from the appointment to the first position - unless the unit reorganises - to the persons directly employed as experts and officers promoted from NCOs. Also, Criste mentioned, the possibility of increasing the effectiveness period of the interdiction to modify the work relationship should be considered, as the County Police Inspectorates suggested a longer period of up to 5 years calculated from the appointment to the first position. Other Ombudsman proposals refer to forbidding the relocation and secondment of graduates of the Interior Ministry's educational institutions to other units than those they were appointed to in the first position, for at least 3 years; establishing a law enforcement school in one of the counties of Moldova; supplementing police officer positions in public order structures by increasing the ratio of operative policemen to the population; increasing the number of student places within the Interior Ministry's educational institutions; supporting newly recruited police officers by providing them service housing and other facilities. Other major recommendations are for the proper training of the police officers, providing them with adequate logistical equipment and ensuring that the management positions that are currently vacant or held by temporarily appointed persons are filled by competition. AGERPRES (RO - author: Iulia Carciog, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Simona Klodnischi, editor: Simona Iacob) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

RO president appoints nine ambassadors President Klaus Iohannis signed on May 19 the accreditation decrees for nine Romanian ambassadors. Among them is Emil Hurezeanu, Romania’s former ambassador to Germany, who takes up the post of ambassador to Austria. Marius Cristian Bădescu was appointed ambassador to the Kingdom of Norway, (...)



Actor Ion Dichiseanu dies Actor Ion Dichiseanu died on Thursday at the Floreasca Emergency Hospital. "He died today around 14:00 in our hospital. He has been hospitalized for about three months," the spokesman of the medical unit, Bogdan Oprita, told AGERPRES. AGERPRES (RO - author: Roberto Stan, editor: Mihai (...)



Alukonigstahl Romania 2020 Turnover Down 10% YoY To RON100.5M Alukönigstahl Romania, the local division of aluminium systems producer Austria’s Alukönigstahl, on Thursday said it ended 2020 with a turnover of RON100.5 million (EUR21.5 million), down 10% from 2019, and a net profit of RON14.5 million, from RON16.5 million in 2019, per finance ministry (...)



Bucharest, Cluj County rank first in terms of people vaccinated against COVID Bucharest with 36.05% and Cluj County with 33.17% are on the first places in terms of people vaccinated against COVID with at least one dose, the National Vaccination Platform, which presents a situation of the immunized population until Thursday at 12.00, informed on Facebook. On the next (...)



Romania Rejects All Bids for June 2026 Bonds Romania's finance ministry on Thursday rejected all bids for treasury bonds maturing in June 2026 on low demand, central bank data showed.



CNCAV: 128,400 doses of Moderna vaccine to reach Romania on Friday A number of 128,400 doses of the Moderna vaccine will arrive on Friday at the National Medical-Military Institute for Research-Development "Cantacuzino," informs the National Coordinating Committee for Activities Regarding Vaccination against COVID-19. According to the same source, (...)



First 24 centres to administer Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine in Romania to open in 19 counties, Bucharest The first 24 centres to administer in Romania the one-shot COVID-19 vaccine developed by Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) will be available in 19 counties and in Bucharest City, and another 20 of them will open at several hospitals nationwide, senior official with the Health Ministry Andrei (...)

