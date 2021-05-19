Special events, workshops mark the opening of the first “Korea Corner” in Romania next week



Special events, workshops mark the opening of the first “Korea Corner” in Romania next week.

The Embassy of the Republic of Korea in Romania and the Romanian-Korean Studies Center from the Romanian-American University, together with the support of the Korea Foundation, will hold the grand opening of the first “Korea Corner” project in Romania on May 28-29. “In the context in which 31 (...)