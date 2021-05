Mediapost Martech Gets HubSpot Platinum Partner Certification

Mediapost Martech Gets HubSpot Platinum Partner Certification. Mediapost Martech, a company specialized in automating marketing, sales and support services for customers and also part of the Mediapost Hit Mail Group, has obtained the HubSpot Platinum Partner certification after only one and a half year of activity on the (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]