Digi Shareholders Approve Gross Dividend Of RON0.75/Share, At 2% Yield. Shareholders of telecommunications operator Digi Communications (DIGI.RO) approved on May approved the distribution of a gross dividend of RON0.75 per share, per a summoning note published on the stock market. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]