PM Citu: Romania's economic growth means more jobs, attractiveness for investors
May 19, 2021
PM Citu: Romania's economic growth means more jobs, attractiveness for investors.
Prime Minister Florin Citu has welcomed the fact that Romania is recording for the second consecutive time the highest quarterly economic growth in the European Union, mentioning that that means more jobs for Romanians, and also attractiveness for foreign investors.
"Yesterday, I had the confirmation that what we have been doing for a year or so in government - Liberal government and this year a coalition government - we are doing well. Romania, for the second time in a row, has the highest quarterly economic growth in the European Union, when in the European Union there are many countries that have entered negative growth territory again. That means more jobs for Romanians, it means attractiveness for foreign investors, it means that we have a competitive economy and it is laying the ground for what comes next," the prime minister told a news conference at the Government House.
He added that Romania will continue to post good economic growth and will "shatter" the estimates from the beginning of the year, even if they were very favorable.
"Congratulations to the Romanians who have contributed to economic growth both in 2020 and so far in 2021. I am confident that we will continue to do better and shatter the estimates - even if some of them were very good at the beginning of the year; now, I don't know if we will reach the estimate that Goldman Sachs has made, of 9% economic growth in 2021, but what we have seen so far looks very good," said Citu.
He added that Romanians' incomes are overgrowing inflation.
"The monthly net income increased in Romania by 7.7%, according to the latest information. So, it is not frozen. The income increases and we are talking about the monthly net income: 7.7%. That means that after removing inflation, the incomes increased by 7.7%, which means that incomes grow much faster than inflation. Purchasing power rises Romania; it does not fall," said Citu. AGERPRES (RO- author: Irinela Visan, editor: Catalin Alexandru; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)
[Read the article in Agerpres]