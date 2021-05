E.ON Energie Targets 27% Higher Turnover In 2021, Above EUR1B Threshold

E.ON Energie Targets 27% Higher Turnover In 2021, Above EUR1B Threshold. E.ON Energie Romania targets a turnover of RON5.35 billion (nearly EUR1.1 billion) in 2021, 27% higher than the level reported in 2020. This year’s optimistic business forecasts come after a 4% higher demand for electricity and an 8% higher demand for natural gas in the first quarter of (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]