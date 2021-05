Sika Romania And AdePlast Report Combined Turnover Of RON770M For 2020

Sika Romania And AdePlast Report Combined Turnover Of RON770M For 2020. Building materials producer Sika, together with AdePlast – a company which Sika had integrated in 2020 – registered a total turnover of RON769.2 million in 2020, up 13% from a combined turnover of RON679 million in 2019. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]