Agroserv Mariuta Shares Debut On AeRO-MTS Market Of Bucharest Stock Exchange On May 21. The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) on Wednesday said the shares of Romanian dairy producer Agroserv Mariuta would start trading on the AeRO market, the equity segment of the Multilateral Trading System (MTS), under the ticker symbol MILK, on Friday, May (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]