Shares of RO gourmet dairy Agroserv Mariuta start trading at BVB on May 21

Shares of RO gourmet dairy Agroserv Mariuta start trading at BVB on May 21. Agroserv Mariuta, a Romanian gourmet dairy producer, will start trading on the AeRO market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB), under the ticker MILK, on May 21. The company is known on the market for its brand Laptaria cu Caimac. In April 2021, the company carried out a private placement (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]