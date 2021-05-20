RO gourmet dairy producer Artesana gets financing from CEC Bank for EUR 5 mln new factory

RO gourmet dairy producer Artesana gets financing from CEC Bank for EUR 5 mln new factory. Romanian entrepreneurial business Artesana, a major local gourmet dairy producer, secured a RON 13.5 mln (EUR 2.7 mln) loan from the state-owned bank CEC, the company announced. CEC also provides a bridge loan worth EUR 2.3 mln for the period until the state aid with the same value is (...)