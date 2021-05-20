 
PM Citu: Good day to dismantle fake news: Romania, ranks sixth in the EU at 2.7 pct inflation
May 20, 2021

PM Citu: Good day to dismantle fake news: Romania, ranks sixth in the EU at 2.7 pct inflation.

Romania ranks sixth in the European Union with an inflation rate of 2.7 percent, Prime Minister Florin Citu wrote on his Facebook page on Thursday, adding that during the Social Democratic Party (PSD) government this indicator was the highest in the EU for three years. "It's a good day to dismantle another piece of fake news. Today I am breaking the fake news published these days about inflation with data. Today, Romania ranks sixth in the EU with an inflation rate of 2.7 percent. I showed that we have the best measures to have economic growth, the fastest economic recovery and we have taken Romania out of the top of shame. This is what governing based on Liberal principles means," Citu wrote. According to the prime minister, the government is preparing measures for the post-pandemic period and to ensure "the best period in history" from an economic point of view for all Romanians. "More clearly, Romania has led the top of the shame in the EU for three years in a row when it was ruled by the Socialists. The inflation rate during the PSD government reached 5.4 percent. To this day, the PSD members have not apologized to the Romanians for such a 'performance'. Who knows, maybe today is the day when they will apologize," added Florin Citu.AGERPRES(RO - author: Daniel Florea, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Maria Voican)

