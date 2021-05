How high will bitcoin go in 2021? (press release)

How high will bitcoin go in 2021? (press release). If you’re one of the lucky ones that invested in bitcoin early, then you have nothing to fear. By now, you must be cashing in on the massive gains, sitting in a mansion somewhere. For new investors, though, it can be an exciting and terrifying prospect at the same time. If you fall into this (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]