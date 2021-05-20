President Putin sees "good cooperation potential" with Romania regarding Black Sea region

President Putin sees "good cooperation potential" with Romania regarding Black Sea region. "We rely on the development of mutually beneficial relations with Romania," president of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin said while welcoming the ambassadors of several countries, including Romania's new ambassador Cristian Istrate, Hotnews.ro reported. Russia is ready to work together (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]