Polish e-bus producer Solaris to deliver over 70 units in two Romanian cities. Polish bus producer Solaris will deliver 40 electric buses to Pitesti municipality, in southern Romania, Bursa reported. Thirty-two similar units will reach the city of Targu Mures, in central Romania, Ziarul Financiar announced. The model is the same, Urbino 12, and the combined value of the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]