RO Chamber of Deputies clears 5G bill as inked by Govt.

RO Chamber of Deputies clears 5G bill as inked by Govt.. Romania's Chamber of Deputies has adopted the so-called 5G bill, which stipulates that communications providers will be able to use in 5G networks only technologies, equipment and software from manufacturers previously authorized by the decision of the prime minister, based on the approval of (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]