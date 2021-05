Deliveries to Romanian Police Helped Automobile Dacia Contain Sales Decline to Less Than 5% in Romania in 2020



Romania’s government public procurement in 2020 helped contain Automobile Dacia’s decline in sales on its home market to less than 5% compared with about 30% abroad.