FRF declares itself "ready" to organize Romanian Cup final with supporters. The Romanian Football Federation (FRF) declares itself ready to organize the final of the Romanian Cup with supporters in the stands, announcing that on Thursday that it will start the process to sell access tickets. "The Romanian Football Federation assures supporters of the teams qualified to the Romanian Cup final, Astra and Universitatea Craiova, and the football fans desiring to participate in the vent that it is ready from a logistical point of view to start the process of selling tickets. Selling tickets, which will take place only online, will start the moment the Official Journal publishes the new Common Order of the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Ministry of Health which will establish the legal framework regarding the access of spectators to sports events. On the basis of this document all procedures regarding the participation of spectators in the match scheduled Saturday, May 22, 20:30, on the Ilie Oana Stadium of Ploiesti will be aligned, so that the safety and health of all those present not be put in jeopardy," shows a press release of the Federation. The Romanian Cup final, between Astra Giurgiu and Universitatea Craiova, will take place on Saturday, 20:30 hrs, on the Ilie Oana Stadium of Ploiesti. The Minister of Youth and Sports, Eduard Novak, announced, on Wednesday, in a press conference, that sports arenas will be open for 25 pct of vaccinated or tested spectators starting Thursday. Novak explained that for open air competitions, organizers will have to send written requests to the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Ministry of Health. According to the joint order of the two ministries, for open-air sports events persons who are vaccinated against the SARS-CoV-2 virus and have spent 10 days since the finalization of the complete vaccination scheme, persons who present the negative result of a RT-PCR test no older than 72 hours or the certified negative result of a rapid antigen test no older than 24 hours. Sports competitions in Romania are taking place with no spectators in the stands since the spring of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. AGERPRES (RO - author: Adrian Tone, editor: Mihai Tenea; EN - author: Razvan-Adrian Pandea, editor: Simona Iacob) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

TeraPlast Seeks to Pay Partial Dividends of RON226M Construction materials producer TeraPlast (TRP.RO) seeks to pay partial dividends amounting to RON226 million, subject to shareholders' approval in a meeting summoned for June 25.



Agroserv Mariuta Debuts with RON111M Stock Market Cap Shares of Agroserv Mariuta (MILK.RO), the dairy processor of Laptaria cu caimac, started trading Friday on the Bucharest Stock Exchange AeRO market, reaching a stock market capitalization of RON111 million, with share prices at RON60/unit, 33% higher than the private placement (...)



COVID-19: Over 25% of Romania's eligible population has received at least one vaccine dose Official data released on Thursday, May 20, showed that slightly over a quarter (25.14%) of Romania’s eligible population (aged 16 and over) has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. This means that more than 4.04 million people are now vaccinated in the country. Most of them (...)



Lego Romania Sees 2020 Profit Up 19% to RON3.1M Denmark’s Lego posted RON117 million sales in Romania in 2020, 13% higher than in 2019, as well as RON3.1 million profit, Finance Ministry data show.



Romania's active tourist accommodation capacity down almost 2 pct in Q1 Romania's active tourist accommodation capacity in the first quarter of this year was by 1.9 percent lower than in the same period of the year before, shows data centralized by the National Institute of Statistics (INS). Hotels accounted for 57.7 percent of the total tourist accommodation (...)



Pipe Manufacturer Silcotub Zalau Revenue Shrinks 31% to RON1.65B in 2020 Industrial pipe manufacturer Silcotub Zalau, part of the Tenaris group of Italy’s Roca family, posted RON1.65 billion (EUR342.9 million) revenue last year, some 31% lower than the RON2.39 billion (EUR505.3 million) of 2019, Finance Ministry data (...)



Signal Iduna Set to Buy Ergo's Operations in Romania Health insurance provider Signal Iduna has signed an agreement to buy insurers Ergo Asigurari and Ergo Asigurari de Viata, after takeover plans by Bulgaria’s Eurohold fell through due to the failure to secure the necessary approvals from relevant authorities in due time, Signal Iduna (...)

