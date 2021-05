TikTok introduces TikTok for Business in Romania

TikTok, the short-form mobile video platform, introduced the TikTok for Business service in Romania. The service is meant to "offer support for brands, advertisers and SMBs in developing their marketing presence on TikTok." Through TikTok for Business, the company will offer support and (...)