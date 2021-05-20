Further easing of Covid-19 restrictions in RO starting June regardless of vaccination target

Further easing of Covid-19 restrictions in RO starting June regardless of vaccination target. More Covid-19 restrictions will be eased starting June 1, prime minister Florin Cîţu said during a press conference on May 19. The measures would come even if the vaccination target of 5 million people isn’t reached by then, he suggested. The target is not to reach a certain number but to (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]