May 20, 2021

Further easing of Covid-19 restrictions in RO starting June regardless of vaccination target
More Covid-19 restrictions will be eased starting June 1, prime minister Florin Cîţu said during a press conference on May 19. The measures would come even if the vaccination target of 5 million people isn’t reached by then, he suggested. The target is not to reach a certain number but to (...)

TeraPlast Seeks to Pay Partial Dividends of RON226M Construction materials producer TeraPlast (TRP.RO) seeks to pay partial dividends amounting to RON226 million, subject to shareholders' approval in a meeting summoned for June 25.

Agroserv Mariuta Debuts with RON111M Stock Market Cap Shares of Agroserv Mariuta (MILK.RO), the dairy processor of Laptaria cu caimac, started trading Friday on the Bucharest Stock Exchange AeRO market, reaching a stock market capitalization of RON111 million, with share prices at RON60/unit, 33% higher than the private placement (...)

COVID-19: Over 25% of Romania's eligible population has received at least one vaccine dose Official data released on Thursday, May 20, showed that slightly over a quarter (25.14%) of Romania’s eligible population (aged 16 and over) has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. This means that more than 4.04 million people are now vaccinated in the country. Most of them (...)

Lego Romania Sees 2020 Profit Up 19% to RON3.1M Denmark’s Lego posted RON117 million sales in Romania in 2020, 13% higher than in 2019, as well as RON3.1 million profit, Finance Ministry data show.

Romania's active tourist accommodation capacity down almost 2 pct in Q1 Romania's active tourist accommodation capacity in the first quarter of this year was by 1.9 percent lower than in the same period of the year before, shows data centralized by the National Institute of Statistics (INS). Hotels accounted for 57.7 percent of the total tourist accommodation (...)

Pipe Manufacturer Silcotub Zalau Revenue Shrinks 31% to RON1.65B in 2020 Industrial pipe manufacturer Silcotub Zalau, part of the Tenaris group of Italy’s Roca family, posted RON1.65 billion (EUR342.9 million) revenue last year, some 31% lower than the RON2.39 billion (EUR505.3 million) of 2019, Finance Ministry data (...)

Signal Iduna Set to Buy Ergo's Operations in Romania Health insurance provider Signal Iduna has signed an agreement to buy insurers Ergo Asigurari and Ergo Asigurari de Viata, after takeover plans by Bulgaria’s Eurohold fell through due to the failure to secure the necessary approvals from relevant authorities in due time, Signal Iduna (...)

 


