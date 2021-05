C&W Echinox Appoints Serban Iliescu as Property & Technical Manager

C&W Echinox Appoints Serban Iliescu as Property & Technical Manager. Real estate consultancy company Cushman & Wakefield Echinox announced Thursday it was consolidating its Asset Services team by recruiting Serban Iliescu, a specialist with 18 years of experience in the real estate market, as Property & Technical (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]