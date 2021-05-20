JLL: Resilience in Consumer Spending Raises Investor Appetite in Grocery Real Estate
May 20, 2021
The European grocery retail real estate market has remained resilient in the face of economic uncertainty, as the COVID-19 pandemic provided new opportunities for growth and increased investor appetite, a trend that is also apparent in Romania, real estate consultancy company JLL said (...)
