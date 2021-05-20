FIC: The perception of our members regarding the Romanian business environment, confirmed by the economic forecast of the EC



FIC: The perception of our members regarding the Romanian business environment, confirmed by the economic forecast of the EC.

The Spring 2021 Economic Forecast by the European Commission presents an improvement in growth prospects compared to last winter forecast presented by the Commission in February. For Romania, the growth forecast of the economy was adjusted to 5.1% for 2021 and 4.9% for 2022, compared to the (...)