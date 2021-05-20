AHK Romania: Trade volume between Germany and Romania recovered slightly in Q1

AHK Romania: Trade volume between Germany and Romania recovered slightly in the first quarter. Thus, German exports to Romania amounted to 4.5 billion euros, up 3.6% over the same period in 2020, and imports have reached 3.8 billion euros, up 0.9%, according to a release sent to AGERPRES. The data (...)