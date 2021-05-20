COVID-19 death toll rises by 61 to 29,777 in past 24 hours

COVID-19 death toll rises by 61 to 29,777 in past 24 hours. A number of 61 people - 36 men and 25 women - infected with SARS-CoV-2 died in the last 24 hours, according to data transmitted on Thursday by the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) . Three deaths were recorded in the age group 40 - 49 years, four in the age category 50 - 59 years, 14 in the age category 60 - 69 years, 19 in the age category 70 - 79 years and 21 in the age category over 80 years. According to the GCS, 56 of the deaths were reported in patients who had underlying medical conditions, four deceased patients did not report any co-morbidities, and no co-morbidities have been reported so far for one deceased patient. Overall, COVID-19 death toll has reached 29,777 people in Romania, along with 190 Romanian citizens abroad.AGERPRES(RO - author: Eusebi Manolache, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres]