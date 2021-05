Cinema City to reopen its halls in Romania next week

Cinema City to reopen its halls in Romania next week. Movie theater operator Cinema City will reopen its halls in Romania on May 27, the company announced. Cinema City Romania operates 27 multiplexes, with a total of 242 halls, in 20 cities in the country: Bucharest, Arad, Bacău, Baia Mare, Brăila, Buzău, Cluj, Constanţa, Deva, Drobeta-Turnu Severin, (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]