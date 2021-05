Actor Ion Dichiseanu dies

Actor Ion Dichiseanu died on Thursday at the Floreasca Emergency Hospital. "He died today around 14:00 in our hospital. He has been hospitalized for about three months," the spokesman of the medical unit, Bogdan Oprita, told AGERPRES.