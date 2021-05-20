Bucharest, Cluj County rank first in terms of people vaccinated against COVID

Bucharest, Cluj County rank first in terms of people vaccinated against COVID. Bucharest with 36.05% and Cluj County with 33.17% are on the first places in terms of people vaccinated against COVID with at least one dose, the National Vaccination Platform, which presents a situation of the immunized population until Thursday at 12.00, informed on Facebook. On the next places are the counties of Sibiu with 26.81% vaccination coverage, Brasov - 25.72%, Timis - 25.13%, Constanta - 24.78%, Alba - 24.10%, Ilfov - 22.63%, Mures - 21.38%, Prahova - 21.06%, Hunedoara - 21.03%, Salaj - 20.91%, Dolj - 20.85%, Satu Mare, 20.64%, Valcea - 20%, Iasi - 19.54%. The lowest vaccination rates are registered in the counties of Suceava - 11.66%, Botosani - 12.43%, Giurgiu - 12.72%, Bacau - 12.95%, Neamt - 13.64%, Covasna - 13.76%, Vrancea - 14.05%, Vaslui - 14.13%, Braila - 14.39%, Mehedinti - 14.70% and Teleorman - 15.78%.