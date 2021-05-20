First 24 centres to administer Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine in Romania to open in 19 counties, Bucharest

The first 24 centres to administer in Romania the one-shot COVID-19 vaccine developed by Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) will be available in 19 counties and in Bucharest City, and another 20 of them will open at several hospitals nationwide, senior official with the Health Ministry Andrei Baciu said on Thursday. According to Baciu, other centres will open for this vaccine beside family physicians' offices. "Together with the local administrations, we are looking for the best solutions, so that the COVID-19 vaccine can reach all areas in Romania," Baciu wrote on Facebook. Of the 24 centres, one will open in Bucharest District 4 and the remaining ones as follows: * Bacau - two centres in the city of Bacau; * Bihor - two centres in the city of Oradea; * Calarasi - a centre in the city of Calarasi; * Constanta - a centre in the city of Constanta; * Dambovita - a centre in the city of Targoviste; * Dolj - a centre in the city of Craiova; * Galati - a centre in the city of Galati; * Gorj - a centre in the city of Targu Jiu; * Harghita - a centre at Jigodin-Bai; * Hunedoara - a centre in the city of Deva; * Ilfov - a centre at Chitila; * Mures - a centre at Sovata; * Olt - a centre in the city of Slatina; * Prahova - two centres, in the city of Ploiesti and at Puchenii Mari; * Salaj - a centre in the city of Zalau; * Suceava - a centre in the city of Suceava; * Timis - two centres in the city of Timisoara; * Tulcea - a centre in the city of Tulcea; * Valcea - a centre in the city of Ramnicu Valcea. "Inpatients can opt for immunisation with this vaccine, without any appointment or other documents," Baciu explained.