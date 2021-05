Alukonigstahl Romania 2020 Turnover Down 10% YoY To RON100.5M

Alukonigstahl Romania 2020 Turnover Down 10% YoY To RON100.5M. Alukönigstahl Romania, the local division of aluminium systems producer Austria’s Alukönigstahl, on Thursday said it ended 2020 with a turnover of RON100.5 million (EUR21.5 million), down 10% from 2019, and a net profit of RON14.5 million, from RON16.5 million in 2019, per finance ministry (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]