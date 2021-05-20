Agroserv Mariuta Debuts with RON111M Stock Market CapShares of Agroserv Mariuta (MILK.RO), the dairy processor of Laptaria cu caimac, started trading Friday on the Bucharest Stock Exchange AeRO market, reaching a stock market capitalization of RON111 million, with share prices at RON60/unit, 33% higher than the private placement (...)
Romania's active tourist accommodation capacity down almost 2 pct in Q1Romania's active tourist accommodation capacity in the first quarter of this year was by 1.9 percent lower than in the same period of the year before, shows data centralized by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).
Hotels accounted for 57.7 percent of the total tourist accommodation (...)
Signal Iduna Set to Buy Ergo's Operations in RomaniaHealth insurance provider Signal Iduna has signed an agreement to buy insurers Ergo Asigurari and Ergo Asigurari de Viata, after takeover plans by Bulgaria’s Eurohold fell through due to the failure to secure the necessary approvals from relevant authorities in due time, Signal Iduna (...)