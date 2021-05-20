PM Citu: In the discussions with Ciolacu, I presented PNRR, I did not negotiate

PM Citu: In the discussions with Ciolacu, I presented PNRR, I did not negotiate. Prime Minister Florin Citu stated that during the meeting he had on Thursday, at the Victoria Governmental Palace, with the Chairman of Social Democratic Party (PSD), Marcel Ciolacu, he presented the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), by chapters, with all budgets and reform elements contained in the document, emphasizing that he did not negotiate PNRR with the discussion partners. "Today, some unions and employers have chosen to be part of the PSD delegation. Surprisingly, but that's it. I presented, I did not negotiate, I presented the PNRR, which was appreciated, especially its reform part, by the European Commission. Today we presented these elements. Elements of reform that were approved or discussed in the coalition, a coalition that has the votes of the Romanians behind it. (...) We presented all the chapters of the PNRR, with all the budgets," Florin Citu said on Thursday, at the end of the meeting he had with PSD leader Marcel Ciolacu.