Transelectrica Announces Investments Of RON270M To Consolidate Energy Infrastructure In Moldavia

Transelectrica Announces Investments Of RON270M To Consolidate Energy Infrastructure In Moldavia. Romanian state-owned power grid operator Transelectrica (TEL.RO) on Thursday announced investments of over RON270 million in consolidating the energy infrastructure in the region of Moldavia. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]