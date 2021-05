DIICOT: Record drug seizure- 1.4 tonnes of heroin found in Constanta Port

DIICOT: Record drug seizure- 1.4 tonnes of heroin found in Constanta Port. A record amount of drugs, 1,452 kg of heroin, was found in containers in the Constanta Port, being seized by DIICOT (Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism) together with judicial police officers from the Directorate for Combating Organized Crime (DCCO) – the Anti-Drug (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]